Zacks: Analysts Expect IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $290.08 Million

Analysts expect IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report sales of $290.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $291.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $288.40 million. IBERIABANK posted sales of $302.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IBERIABANK.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IBKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill downgraded IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,108 shares of company stock worth $2,289,141. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBKC traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.71. The stock had a trading volume of 211,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. IBERIABANK has a 52 week low of $66.55 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

