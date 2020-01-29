Zacks: Analysts Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Earnings of $3.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.90 and the lowest is $3.71. Lam Research posted earnings per share of $3.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $15.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.54 to $16.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.25 to $20.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lam Research.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Nomura boosted their target price on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.05.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $7.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.69. 1,814,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.85. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $316.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $1,138,306.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total transaction of $556,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,883 shares of company stock valued at $15,588,069 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,326,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com