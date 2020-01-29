Zacks: Analysts Expect Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) to Post -$0.32 EPS

January 29, 2020
Wall Street brokerages predict that Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Leap Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of LPTX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 245,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,532. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 359,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

