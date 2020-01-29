Zacks: Analysts Expect Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Match Group reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Match Group from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.39.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day moving average is $77.30. Match Group has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $95.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth $1,680,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth $5,382,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 80.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the period. 24.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

