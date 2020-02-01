Zacks: Analysts Expect Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.28 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) will post sales of $108.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.50 million and the lowest is $107.91 million. Mimecast posted sales of $87.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $423.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $423.00 million to $426.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $511.60 million, with estimates ranging from $504.25 million to $516.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Monday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.93.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $1,503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,696,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,888,728.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,650 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 658,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,740,000 after buying an additional 39,713 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 2,270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after buying an additional 551,849 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 427,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after buying an additional 51,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 235.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,563,000 after buying an additional 233,741 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,937,000 after buying an additional 205,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 679,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,748. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.22. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.18.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com