Zacks: Analysts Expect National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. National Fuel Gas reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $293.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.30 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NFG traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $42.33. 563,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,951. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,837 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 91.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,343,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,049,000 after acquiring an additional 642,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 333,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,487,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 786,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,604,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

