Zacks: Analysts Expect New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Age Beverages.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. The company’s revenue was up 428.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

In other New Age Beverages news, Director Timothy J. Haas bought 100,000 shares of New Age Beverages stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 479,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,822.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,119,000 after buying an additional 3,494,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 928,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 46,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 362,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in New Age Beverages in the 2nd quarter worth $1,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBEV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 884,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,276. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. New Age Beverages has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

