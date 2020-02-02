Zacks: Analysts Expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Northern Oil and Gas posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.59 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOG. Imperial Capital upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

