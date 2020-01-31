Zacks: Analysts Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report sales of $6.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.09 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $4.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $20.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.37 billion to $21.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $25.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.49 billion to $27.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

In related news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,505,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,102,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

