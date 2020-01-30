Zacks: Analysts Expect Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONCY stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $105.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

