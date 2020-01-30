Zacks: Analysts Expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.34 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) will post sales of $30.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.15 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $122.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.12 million to $122.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $145.12 million, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $146.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHR. ValuEngine lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

In related news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $8,742,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $48,960,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,426,569 shares of company stock worth $59,728,120.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 407,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,856. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com