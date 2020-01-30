Zacks: Analysts Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.17 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

In other news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $42.73.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

