January 30, 2020
Latest News

Zacks: Analysts Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

John Highviewby John Highview

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.17 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

In other news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $42.73.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Short Interest in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Decreases By 56.0%

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Raised to $125.00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *