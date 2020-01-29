Zacks: Analysts Expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.08. Procter & Gamble reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

PG traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,734,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.24. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $92.97 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $309.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 206,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $25,746,694.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,771 shares of company stock valued at $29,595,465 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

