Zacks: Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) to report $2.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises reported sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year sales of $10.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $10.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $11.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of RCL traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $135.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,318,000 after buying an additional 498,352 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after buying an additional 392,806 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 945,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,625,000 after buying an additional 280,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $29,340,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

