Zacks: Analysts Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Post $0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.21. RPM International reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.83.

Shares of RPM International stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. RPM International has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 53.14%.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $4,307,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares in the company, valued at $81,743,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,400 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RPM International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1,013.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 489,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,373,000 after acquiring an additional 445,312 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of RPM International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 335,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of RPM International by 30.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 74,887 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

