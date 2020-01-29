Zacks: Analysts Expect SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) will post sales of $1.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S reported sales of $660,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 193.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full year sales of $13.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $20.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.39 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $20.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative return on equity of 59.95% and a negative net margin of 2,107.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,501 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.57% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMMT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. 18,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,056. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

