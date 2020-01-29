Zacks: Analysts Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to post earnings per share of $3.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.14. SYNNEX reported earnings per share of $2.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $14.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $15.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $153.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

In other news, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $117,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,272.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $2,614,923.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,793.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,342 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,450. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 187.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 854.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com