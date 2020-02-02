Zacks: Analysts Set $1.10 Target Price for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $1.10 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ekso Bionics an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

EKSO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.20 target price for the company.

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $27.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 100.36% and a negative return on equity of 376.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 608,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 123.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 449,348 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48,421 shares during the period. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

