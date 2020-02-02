Zacks: Analysts Set $20.76 Target Price for Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the six analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International’s rating score has declined by 10.8% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $20.76 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Village Farms International an industry rank of 222 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

VFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 375,161 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Village Farms International by 32,788.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.51 million and a P/E ratio of 21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $47.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

