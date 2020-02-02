February 2, 2020
Zacks: Analysts Set $26.00 Price Target for Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

by John Highview

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Frequency Therapeutics an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

