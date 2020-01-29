Zacks: Analysts Set $32.00 Target Price for Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $32.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Akero Therapeutics an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKRO traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,230. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

