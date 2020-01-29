Zacks: Analysts Set $4.00 Price Target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $4.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ampio Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPE opened at $0.69 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.31.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

