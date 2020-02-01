Zacks: Analysts Set $60.50 Price Target for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $60.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Unitil an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after acquiring an additional 78,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 1,241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 182,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 92,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.04. Unitil has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.17.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.37%.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

