Zacks: Analysts Set $71.00 Price Target for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $71.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Middlesex Water an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 23,328 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 38,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSEX opened at $66.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.40.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 24.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

