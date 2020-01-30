Zacks: Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $43.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.63) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Applied Therapeutics an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently commented on APLT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Kanter bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after buying an additional 100,488 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $49.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $53.26.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

