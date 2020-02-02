Zacks: Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $13.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.65) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arcadia Biosciences an industry rank of 2 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

RKDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKDA opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.58. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 198.10% and a negative net margin of 1,938.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

