Zacks: BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $90.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.94 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSTC stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $73.31.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 21.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

