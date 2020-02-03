Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.83. Agilent Technologies posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on A. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at $12,000,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,876,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,265 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,412,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 354,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after acquiring an additional 125,847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $83.04. The stock had a trading volume of 34,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

