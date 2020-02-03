Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autoweb’s earnings. Autoweb posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autoweb.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.28%. The company had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AUTO shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoweb by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoweb by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoweb by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

AUTO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,740. Autoweb has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoweb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com