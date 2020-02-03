Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) to report $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.91. Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,353,000 after buying an additional 2,649,168 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $75,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $50,268,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $23,877,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,429,000 after acquiring an additional 384,353 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $45.43. 3,246,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,742,762. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average is $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

