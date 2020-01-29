Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) will post $150.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.36 million to $150.95 million. Blucora reported sales of $101.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full-year sales of $718.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.88 million to $719.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $832.74 million, with estimates ranging from $805.30 million to $863.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. Blucora had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCOR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of BCOR stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 190,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,453. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Blucora has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

In related news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Blucora during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Blucora during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Blucora by 12.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blucora during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Blucora during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

