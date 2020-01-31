Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) to post $18.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.27 billion. Centene reported sales of $16.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $74.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.96 billion to $75.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $79.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.22 billion to $81.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centene.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,368,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,976,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Centene by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Centene by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,159,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average is $53.56. Centene has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com