Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. First Analysis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Chairman M Scot Wingo sold 5,274 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $47,518.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 577,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,806.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,274 shares of company stock valued at $318,819. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altai Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 28.5% during the third quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,464,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 768,145 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 189.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 230,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 150,531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 145,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,404,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,300,000 after buying an additional 115,238 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the second quarter worth $832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 59,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,543. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.96 million, a PE ratio of -190.56 and a beta of 0.37.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com