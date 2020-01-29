Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $83.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.38 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.64 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth $53,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 101.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 46.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

