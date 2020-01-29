January 29, 2020
Latest News

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

John Highviewby John Highview

Equities analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $83.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.38 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.64 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth $53,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 101.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 46.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

PIB sets up unit to combat fake news related to govt

Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 1,915 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *