Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.93. Crown posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crown.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on shares of Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $231,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $744,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,332,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $1,069,187. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Crown by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. Crown has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.70.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

