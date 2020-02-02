Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) to announce $9.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CryoPort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.16 million to $9.21 million. CryoPort reported sales of $5.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full-year sales of $33.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.86 million to $33.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.41 million, with estimates ranging from $45.80 million to $55.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 64.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYRX. ValuEngine cut shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CryoPort has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton acquired 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $52,219.36. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Insiders sold 150,036 shares of company stock worth $2,224,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in CryoPort by 100.0% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in CryoPort by 12.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 180,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CryoPort by 17.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,110 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CryoPort during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in CryoPort by 190.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 333,923 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 219,094 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYRX stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 326,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.96 million, a PE ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. CryoPort has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CryoPort (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com