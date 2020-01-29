Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings. Denbury Resources reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denbury Resources.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $315.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Denbury Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DNR shares. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price objective on Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 40,315.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,666,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 6,649,681 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,530,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 120.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,065,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 2,762,659 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 308.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,401,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,814,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,692,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,332,683. Denbury Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $497.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.55.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

