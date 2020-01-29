Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) to Post $1.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Jacobs Engineering reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Benchmark started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.47%.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

