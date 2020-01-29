Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.Com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. JD.Com also posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. 86 Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.65. 22,980,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,800,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76 and a beta of 1.37. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 11,953.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,003,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,138,000 after buying an additional 6,945,434 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 325.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,867,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,300,000 after buying an additional 3,722,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,167,000 after buying an additional 2,832,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter worth $57,200,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at $55,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.Com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com