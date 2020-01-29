January 29, 2020
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Jernigan Capital reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jernigan Capital.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JCAP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other news, CEO John A. Good bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,106.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark O. Decker bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $176,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCAP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 209,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.45. Jernigan Capital has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

