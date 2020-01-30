Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $5.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

In related news, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $800,370.00. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,925 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $515,180.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in KLA by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KLA by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,811,000 after acquiring an additional 470,708 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,455,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 675.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 208,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,311,000 after acquiring an additional 181,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.48. The stock had a trading volume of 38,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. KLA has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $184.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.47 and its 200 day moving average is $158.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

