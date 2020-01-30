Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,807. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $184.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.16. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.12, for a total value of $323,118.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,806,450.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total transaction of $3,013,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,260 shares in the company, valued at $61,728,850.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,154 shares of company stock worth $44,535,606. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

