Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). NuCana posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($22.80) by $10.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of NuCana in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of NuCana from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

NuCana stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 995 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.03. NuCana has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $19.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NuCana by 134,310.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 608,425 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in NuCana in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in NuCana in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NuCana in the third quarter worth about $2,785,000. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

