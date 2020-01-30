Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $381.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report $381.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $374.16 million and the highest is $388.18 million. NuStar Energy posted sales of $509.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $378.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NS. ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey bought 527,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,995.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,646,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,347,313.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan J. Hill bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,812,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 58,570.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 373,677 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,970,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 339,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 186,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after buying an additional 117,530 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.56.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuStar Energy (NS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com