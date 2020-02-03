February 3, 2020
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $400,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) will report sales of $400,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550,000.00 and the lowest is $240,000.00. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $260,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $2.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.69 million, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $2.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 1,768.29%.

PHAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of PHAS traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 375,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 124,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 41,857 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 130,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 31,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

