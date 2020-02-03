Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Qiagen reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qiagen.

QGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Qiagen from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 101,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,905. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 354.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 33.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Qiagen by 25.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

