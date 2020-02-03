Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.66. QTS Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.89 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QTS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:QTS traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 413.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $41.11 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 49,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $2,519,679.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,951 shares of company stock worth $6,526,399 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 99,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 26,224 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $18,800,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $18,614,000.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

