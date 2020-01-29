Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.38 Million

Analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) will announce $120.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.66 million and the highest is $121.47 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $119.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $479.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.36 million to $482.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $489.18 million, with estimates ranging from $482.94 million to $500.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.71 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPAI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,505.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,656,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,729,000 after buying an additional 2,491,161 shares during the period. Presima Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 776.9% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,240,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after buying an additional 1,098,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 128.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 658,023 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the third quarter valued at about $5,897,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 74.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 391,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.92. 58,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.18 and a beta of 0.52.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

