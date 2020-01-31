Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $749.73 Million

Analysts expect Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) to post $749.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $740.40 million and the highest is $755.10 million. Steris posted sales of $696.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Steris will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Steris had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $736.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Steris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Steris stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.31. 568,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,015. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.59. Steris has a 12 month low of $112.61 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Steris news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $900,169.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

