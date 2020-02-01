Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) will report sales of $20.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teligent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.10 million. Teligent reported sales of $16.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Teligent will report full year sales of $70.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.03 million to $70.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $86.95 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $88.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teligent.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 million. Teligent had a negative return on equity of 232.25% and a negative net margin of 51.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ TLGT remained flat at $$0.41 during trading on Monday. 246,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.21. Teligent has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teligent by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teligent by 496.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,852 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Teligent by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Teligent by 449.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 113,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Teligent during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

